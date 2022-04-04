From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Over the weekend, the Camden arts community celebrated National Poetry Month by remembering local artists who died within the last six months, including an arts matriarch who succumbed to the coronavirus, organizers said.

The IDEA Center for the Arts, a nonprofit with nearly 30 years of service in the city, hosted its monthly “Jazz On Market” show, featuring poets, visual artists and musicians from Camden and the surrounding area.

“Jazz On Market” is an intimate affair with a cafe-like feel, and April’s edition was one of the center’s first in-person events at its new home at 219 Market Street, since opening its doors at the onset of the pandemic.

“The performance of these artists is really about connecting to the creative spirit, connecting to the community,” said Cynthia Primas, president and founder of the IDEA Center, which stands for “institute for the development of education in the arts.”

“To me, artists are the warriors to really bring about a much more nurturing and peaceful world. So this center is a place where artists can just kind of do their magic,” Primas said.