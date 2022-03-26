‘Legendary’ Camden soul food restaurant owner gets key to the city

An acclaimed soul food restaurant in Camden has racked up another honor. This time, it’s a key to the city.

For more than 30 years, Corinne’s Place has been a beloved mainstay of Camden. Its founder, Corinne Bradley-Powers, serves up “Soul Food with a Touch of Class” — with dishes like salmon croquettes, Cajun-style pigs feet, and turkey wings.

Last month, the restaurant won the prestigious America’s Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation. Then Friday, Camden’s mayor presented Bradley-Powers with a key to the city.

“I’m just so happy that I have my people here, that they love me and they appreciate me,” Bradley-Powers said. “It’s like hitting the lottery.”