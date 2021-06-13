Interim Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen will be toeing the line on two fronts: managing the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and focusing on quality of life. The mayor — who is running for the job on a permanent basis — released what he plans to focus on in the first 100 days of his administration.

When asked which initiative is the closest to him, Carstarphen said, “They’re all close to me because it means a lot to our residents and citizens of our city.” However, he said that improving roads in Camden was among the most important issues for a majority of city residents he spoke to on the campaign trail.

Carstarphen said everything in the plan is geared toward improving the quality of life for city residents.