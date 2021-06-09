Carstarphen wins Democratic primary in Camden, vows to be ‘mayor for everyone’

On Tuesday night, surprising almost no one in the city, Interim Camden Mayor and party nominee Vic Carstarphen claimed victory in the Democratic primary for the post he was appointed to after Frank Moran resigned the position this spring.

Carstarphen, a former Camden High basketball star and senior consultant at an accounting firm in Cherry Hill, claimed the win around 9 p.m. at the city’s Victor Pub amid a cheering, flag-waving group of supporters that included Rep. Donald Norcross and his brother, South Jersey power broker George Norcross.

“I’m just a kid from Camden that grew up and wanted to help,” Carstarphen told the crowd. “I took that to the court as a point guard and a leader.” Now, he said he plans “to take our city to greater heights.”

Carstarphen, who bested his three challengers — School Advisory Board member Elton Custis, City Councilwoman Felisha Reyes-Morton, and Spanish teacher Luis Quinones — with relative ease, added that, “I’m going to be mayor for everyone. I preached that from the start, and how you start is how you finish.”

Custis, who had managed to prevail over the South Jersey Democratic machine when he won his school board seat in 2019, came in at a distant second, receiving 19% of the vote to Carstarphen’s 65%, with 27 of the city’s 40 precincts reporting. He sustained several blows from the party on the eve of the primary. Last week, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. Phil Murphy both endorsed Carstarphen.