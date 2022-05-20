From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

New Jersey will be the recipient of $6.5 million in grants to clean up contaminated sites known as brownfields.

The bulk of the money – $3.5 million – will go to the Camden Redevelopment Agency. The state Economic Development Authority will receive $2 million to prepare plans to clean up and develop several sites across the state including in Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Millville and Trenton. Hamilton in Mercer County, and Asbury Park will each receive $500,000 in cleanup grants.

Federal and local officials touted the grants the Garden State received at a news conference Friday in Camden’s Centerville neighborhood at Elijah Perry Park, which will benefit the most. Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said the city, with Camden Community Partnerships, will undertake a $3.3 million construction project there.

“After the cleanup and the park improvements have been completed, Elijah Perry Park will be a signature public park with updated basketball courts … water spray areas, custom playgrounds, picnic gazebos, benches and other amenities that will enhance the quality of life for the surrounding neighborhood.”