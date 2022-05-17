N.J. firefighters get $10 million for COVID masks and other protective gear

Firefighters throughout New Jersey will share $10 million in federal funding to protect them from both on-the-job hazards and exposure to COVID-19.

The Firefighter Grant Program will supply gear like helmets, gloves, and boots as well as personal protective equipment like face masks.

“We know how hard the pandemic was on our firefighting community,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We know the stress that all of you were under each and every day, not knowing what you might be up against on a call while simultaneously, and this goes for everybody, worrying about the health of your own families.”

Departments will be able to apply for $75,000 grants for fire protection gear as well as cleaning and sanitization gear.

A study done in part by the University of Maryland looking at the challenges firefighters faced during the pandemic found their biggest concern in the early days of COVID-19 was the availability of PPE. That study also found that first responders were “struggling to maintain PPE, which impacts the pace and willingness of firefighters to work.”