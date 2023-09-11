New Jersey leaders agree with U.S. that veterans homes need to be fixed, but how isn’t clear

New Jersey’s leaders appear to agree with Justice Department findings that state-run veterans homes failed residents during COVID-19 and continue to violate their constitutional rights, but there’s little clarity on how exactly they’ll address the issues.

The Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy gave the strongest indications yet that they’ll be addressing the problems highlighted in the report.

Justice Department investigators on Thursday detailed what one veterans home worker in Paramus called “pure hell,” and another at the Menlo Park facility termed a “battlefield,” according to the report.

Among the findings were that the facilities didn’t properly cohort residents, resulting in the mixing of people sick with COVID-19 with those who weren’t. The homes also didn’t properly train staff or use masks correctly, the document said. It also determined that the count of people who died from the outbreak was almost certainly higher than initially reported because of a lack of testing.

The report’s publication comes as lawmakers are by and large in recess after passing a more than $54 billion budget in June, and ahead of legislative elections this fall.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said he thinks “all options for comprehensive change” should be on the table to prevent further failures as described in the report. Senate President Nicholas Scutari said its findings “will undoubtedly require us to take further action.”

Some lawmakers have put forward ideas for addressing the issues.

Democratic state Sen. Joe Vitale wants to strip responsibility for the veterans facilities from the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and put it into a new Cabinet-level authority. That tracks roughly with what advocates for families of residents have suggested is the problem: Nursing homes being run through a military department instead of a health department.