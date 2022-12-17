President Biden made a rare official appearance Friday in his home state of Delaware, commiserating with vets and touting a new law that expands benefits to those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances in U.S. conflicts since the Vietnam War.

Biden has blamed burn pits in Iraq for causing the brain cancer that killed his son Beau in 2015. The president described them in graphic detail during his 20-minute speech at the Army National Guard base near New Castle that’s named after his late son.

“Every damn ugly thing in the world was burned in it. Everything. Poisonous chemicals, jet fuel. The toxic smoke was thick with poison spreading in the air and in the lungs of our troops,’’ he said.

Biden didn’t quite repeat his claim about Beau’s cancer, but did point out that Beau was exposed to burn pits when he served in Iraq with the Delaware Army National Guard as a lawyer for soldiers while he was the state’s attorney general.

“I remember Beau calling, saying how he collapsed on a run,’’ he told the crowd of about 200 people, including several of his son’s colleagues in the Guard. “This is personal to them and it is personal to all of us. It’s not unique to me and my family.”

Biden’s voice was mostly subdued during his speech, except when he stressed that the new law doesn’t require vets to prove that burn pits caused a range of maladies and certain cancers, including brain cancer.

“Why should the burden be on the victim,’’ the president shouted, “to demonstrate the problems they’ve suffered since then?”

Before the president arrived, Veterans Affairs officials held a health and testing fair for vets, including assessments for toxic exposure, support targeted to women who served, and benefits enrollment assistance.