Wilmington City Council has named a task force to consider reparations

Citing systemic racial disparities, racist practices and procedures, and institutional discrimination against African Americans, Wilmington City Council has named a task force to explore the issue of reparations.

“This is not always just about money, but it is this about a discussion,” said Councilmember Zanthia Oliver, who sponsored the resolution. “We’re talking about centuries of being oppressed. And everyone’s asked me, ‘What are we looking for?’ I mean, there’s no money that can answer this question… It’s just about being fair.”

The nine-member task force includes Bebe Coker, who has been a community activist in Wilmington for more than 50 years; Darryl Chambers, who leads the Youth Empowered to Strive and Succeed Program; and Coby Owens, a community coordinator and organizer for the Delaware NAACP.

“I’m just glad to see the names that’s on this task force,” Oliver said. “I’m sure that we will get a decent discussion out of this.”