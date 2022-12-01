A ‘long time coming’

While the mayor promoted his vision in front of a boarded house, Cora Mills emerged from the home next door. Beaming, the 75-year-old embraced Purzycki.

“I’m glad they’re getting this house fixed up because they’ve tried everything,” Mills told the mayor.

Mills, who has lived on the East Side all her life, pointed out that besides disgracing the block, the property attached to her home attracts vermin.

“We get everything, the raccoons and possums,” she said.

“It’s terrible,” Purzycki responded.

Mills says it’s been gratifying to see construction and large-scale rehabilitation unfold around the East Side, which for too long has seen landlords and homeowners scrape by with small-scale repairs in response to violations issued by city inspectors.

“That’s why I had to come and shake his hand,” Mills said. “It’s a long time coming.”

Pointing down Lombard Street to an abandoned three-story church covered with plywood boards, Mills mused, “They should fix that church up.”

Moments earlier, Purzycki had said the building was so dangerous inside that it would have to be razed. He envisions 10 new houses where the “big empty tomb” sits.

He shared the news with Mills.

‘Well, tear it down and put apartments up there,” she said.

Purzycki said that’s exactly what he wants. “That’ll be good,” Mills replied.

Other residents and visitors echo Mills.

“They’re doing really good,” Theresa Wilson said. “They’re turning it around.”

Davian Green, who grew up on the East Side, says the project is critical.

“They need to turn it around for the community and the kids that need help,”

Green said. “Don’t talk about it. Be about it.”

Martel McCain, 29, who grew up on the East Side, is in the construction business and working on a fix-up project a few blocks from his childhood home.

“There’s a real big need,” he said. “It’s a lot of boarded up houses, a lot of houses people aren’t even using. So there’s a real big need for the stores, for everything around here. It needs to be rebuilt, built up to how we should be living in today’s times.”

McCain says the environment takes a toll on young residents.

“That’s all they see every day, broken down stuff,” McCain said. “So they don’t have the vision to see that they can see different stuff, the good stuff.”

‘Skepticism is in order’

Elmer Bivens, who works at one of the corner stores that dot the East Side, says relief can’t come soon enough, because many older residents are afraid to come outside.

He says more police are needed as well, and wonders whether $30 million is enough for housing restoration and construction. “Are they going to fix up all the houses, not just here, there?” he asked. “They gotta stay on one project, keep it going.”

The mayor says people are right to doubt whether the government has the commitment and the will to follow through on its promises.

“I think skepticism is in order,” he said, “because these things always start out with a big bang and wimp out after a while. But I think the [American Rescue Plan Act] money has given us a kick start.”

“There are endless possibilities. You just have to believe enough and be committed to it. If we can do East Side, everybody will believe we can do the rest of the city as well. If this fails, if we can’t do the East Side, it’s going to be a pretty dispiriting condition for everybody because we’re putting a lot of money in here.”

“But if we can do this,” Purzycki said, “and I believe we can, we have to get members of the community buying into this, taking care of their properties. We have to stay on the landlords, just uplift the whole thing. Remove some liquor stores from around here, some things that have an adverse impact on the neighborhood. We do all that and East Side is going to shine.”