‘Hope is coming’ to Wilmington’s East Side with $30 million for new and renovated homes

In what Purzycki calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, his administration and City Council are allocating $30 million of federal pandemic relief aid toward stabilizing and revitalizing the East Side. The multifaceted initiative — the largest targeting a residential neighborhood in city history — includes new construction, full rehabilitation of existing homes, improvements to façades, systems and roofs, demolition of dilapidated and vacant properties, and nearly 300 new, brighter streetlights.

Purzycki says it’s long past time to focus money, resources, and attention to reviving the once-proud area that encompasses about a ½ square mile and 1,000 housing units. The East Side is bordered by Wilmington’s central business district and Brandywine River. It is anchored by The Bancroft School for grades 1 to 8, which is being rebuilt in a $90 million state project, and the Howard High School of Technology.

Purzycki said he aims to “show people what can happen to an entire section of the city when you dedicate enough assets to it.”

‘It’s got to be a little depressing to be there’

Among the projects, which will be done in concert with nonprofit, government and church-based housing groups:

Woodlawn Trusts will rehabilitate 60 homes it currently owns and build 20 new ones.

Central Baptist Church’s Community Development Corp. will finish renovation of 10 homes.

Wilmington Housing Authority has agreed to fully rehabilitate 22 of their properties.

Habitat for Humanity will improve the exteriors of up to 100 owner-occupied houses, and build 20 new houses along Bennett Street.

Wilmington Land Bank will improve 10 houses and sell them below market value, ensuring that homeowners will have immediate equity in their homes.

The city will demolish and rebuild 12 homes that also will be sold at below market value.

The city will exhaust all avenues to try to persuade owners of some 250 vacant properties to sell or renovate them.

Black and Latino contractors and city residents will be hired to do much of the work.

At least 25 young city residents will be trained in construction trades, and paid for on-the job internships while they learn in the classroom and the job site.

Another $20 million of pandemic relief money will be devoted to other impoverished areas of the city, but Purzycki said the East Side is his priority for the next two years.

Purzycki, who is in his second four-year term and before taking office led the residential, dining and entertainment renovations along the Christina riverfront, acknowledged the East Side has been “neglected for decades and decades” by city, county, and state leaders.

“While there are a lot of things you can do to improve people’s lives, one thing we can do is improve the environment where our kids grow up so kids walk around and don’t internalize all the decrepit buildings and all the falling down infrastructure,’’ he said.

The days of piecemeal measures are over, he said.

“We’re going to help folks who have lived in their homes for 30 and 40 years, but no longer can afford to keep them up,’’ he said. “We are going to tear down the old vacant homes that just blight a community. It’s got to be a little depressing to be there because you can see house after house in terrible shape. You take care of yours, but there are seven or eight in a row that look awful.

“And then we’re going to build new houses and in places where we have an opportunity to do that and then create equity in a neighborhood that’s going to be uplifted, not being torn down.”

Purzycki said that by late summer, the changes should start to become visible, with multiple projects under way at the same time.