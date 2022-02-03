Cobbler by day, abolitionist at night, Abraham Shadd honored by Delaware

Abraham Shadd was a prominent abolitionist in Wilmington who provided lodging for fugitive enslaved people who had fled Southern states.

A cobbler who ran his father’s shoemaking shop by day, Shadd was involved in the American Anti-Slavery Society and a leading delegate at the national convention of freed Black men in Philadelphia in the 1840s.

He moved to Ontario, Canada 1850, taking his wife Harriet and their 13 children to evade capture and the possibility of his family being enslaved. He later became one of the first Black elected officials in his new country, and later assisted formerly enslaved and freed people in their immigration into Canada.

Shadd died in 1882 but on Wednesday — 140 years later and to kick off Black History Month — Delaware officials honored him with a plaque outside the government offices for the state and Wilmington governments.

The ceremony drew four descendants of Shadd and a handful of city and state officials at Peter Spencer Plaza, near his family’s long ago-demolished home on the East Side. The plaza commemorates Spencer, a preacher who founded the first independent Black denomination in America in 1813.

“It’s essential that we take time to celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of past generations, reckon with centuries of injustice and confront those injustices that fester today,” Gov. John Carney told the gathering.