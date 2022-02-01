At one door stood Raynell Peacock, a respiratory therapist. Peacock was wearing a Powered Air Purifying Respirator, protective headgear that resembles an ice hockey helmet, and a breathing tube that carries air that is purified in a unit contained in his backpack.

Peacock stopped for a few moments before going into the patient’s room.

“It’s strenuous, I guess a little bit nerve-wracking at times,” he said of the daily grind. “Mostly it’s tiring. But you just got to do what you got to do every day. You know, help people out, save lives, go home and do it again the next day.”

Peacock said he’s treated too many patients who have died.

“It’s part of the job, honestly. You really just learn how to cope with it. Hopefully the light’s at the end of the tunnel, hopefully soon.” Peacock said.

To date, 2,531 Delawareans have died of coronavirus-related causes — 197 people in the last month alone.

On Jan. 12, the seven-day average daily case rate was 3,381 — four times the previous peak a year earlier. The current daily rate is 972, also above last year’s high of 850.

National Guard assists in overwhelmed units

Elsewhere in the hospital, the business of treating patients continues.

Jamie Ayala is a nurse manager in the rehabilitation unit for patients working to regain independence while recovering from strokes, injuries from accidents, and other maladies.

She said the post-Thanksgiving escalation has taken a toll even on the rehab unit, which has had to take other patients as beds in other units have been overwhelmed by people needing inpatient treatment for COVID-19. The unit has persevered even as nurses and other staffers have come down with the virus or have had to quarantine after possible exposure.

“The past two months have certainly been a challenge for us here in health care,” Ayala said. “We have just been having ups and downs, ebbs and flows. Our staff have been great, getting their vaccinations and showing up for patient care every day. But they are getting tired and fatigued, certainly.”

Ayala spoke as a Guardsman, wearing military fatigues, wheeled a patient into the unit. “Having them here is very surreal, but we’re very grateful,” Ayala said. “They do small tasks, but these small tasks add up to hours and minutes so the nurses and the clinician [are] able to take care of the patients. And so having them here allows us to focus back on patient care, and it actually has a ripple effect throughout the system.”

She said that having the National Guard members “taking patients back and forth to therapy, being on time, allows the therapist to start on time, allows the therapists to focus on medications, wound treatments, patient education. And so it also frees up escorts in the rest of the system to discharge patients or to take patients to tests on time. So just having a few of them here has been a tremendous help.”

Specialist Marcus McCray of the National Guard had escorted Ellen Schwartz, who is recovering from a stroke, into the rehab unit.

McCray, an aircraft mechanic in his civilian life, said he enjoys helping the nursing staff.

“I’m just doing my part,’’ he said.“ I love serving the community and just helping out, especially the elderly. I lost my grandmother a couple of years ago. I get pleasure out of it.”

Bartels said the National Guard members have been a godsend.

“They are able to come in and help take some of those tasks that nurses are struggling to get done. The stocking, the answering the call bells, taking refreshments, and things like that into the patients, or at least the doors. Nurses are used to juggling things but not having to juggle so many and someone there to catch those balls before they hit the ground has been a huge help.’

While COVID-19 cases are dropping after January’s astronomical numbers, Ayala is urging the public to care about caregivers and the situation in hospitals.

“The best way honestly to help us is to wear your mask, social distance, get vaccinated, and get boosted. And that keeps you out of the hospital,” Ayala said. “Take the precautions to stop the spread.”

Bartels said most of his COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated. In recent weeks, about 60% of patients statewide have not been fully vaccinated, and 90% have not been boosted.

“COVID is still deadly,” he stressed. “It is still deadly for those who are not vaccinated or have underlying health conditions, and those are the ones that you need to protect. You may have COVID and be just fine. But there are other people who may not survive.”

“You owe it to your fellow human being to be kind and to take care of humanity that way,” Bartels added. “And you may be fine, but the hospital cannot keep taking care of this huge surge of people who need our services.”