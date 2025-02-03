From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A trio of northern Delaware schools will join school buildings in Kansas, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C., as part of Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park. The inclusion of the Delaware schools comes after a 2022 law allowed the park, which initially was only housed in a Topeka school, to include affiliate sites.

The expansion to Delaware includes new recognition for Hockessin School #107, Claymont High School and Howard High School in Wilmington.

Claymont High is now home to the Claymont Community Center; Howard High is still in use as a vocational-technical high school; and the Hockessin school has been transformed into the Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Equity.

James Knott remembers the feeling of walking through the doors of Hockessin School #107 as a child — its wooden floors, the smell of chalk dust, the quiet whispers of his classmates. It was a one-room school with six grades and a single teacher. He recalls their limited resources.

“Sometimes we will be reading a book and turn to the next page and wouldn’t be there because, you see, we never got new books. We got the old book from the white school up on the hill and they got the new books,” he said. “Everything we had was secondary. At that time the walls were pretty much covered with big blackboards, and we did a lot of work on the blackboards. Sometimes we were given a half a piece of chalk or a half a pencil. We had to make due.”

Those experiences shaped history and shifted the trajectory of education.

The Delaware case that was part of the Brown v. Board ruling — one of five — was called Belton v. Gebhart. One of the plaintiffs in that case was forced to attend the all-Black Hockessin school without being provided the same public transportation offered to white students. Claymont High denied Black students admission, forcing them to travel further to the first Black high school in Delaware, Howard High.

Knott, now 94, calls his time at the Hockessin school as a significant chapter in his life — one cemented in the nation’s legacy. Yet, he had doubts about whether the school’s recognition would ever come.

“When they were first talking about refurbishing the school and making it presentable, we said, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard that song before, which we had, but it never happened,’” he admitted. “But now we can take our children and grandchildren there and show them exactly what it was like.”