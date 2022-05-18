LeRoy Peterson beamed Tuesday when he joined former classmates at the site of the one-room segregated elementary school in Hockessin they attended more than 70 years ago.

“I never thought that our school would have been, you know, revamped,” Peterson said as he gazed at the Tyvek-wrapped brick schoolhouse that’s being renovated and will soon join the national park system.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling to know that they are re-doing it and we’ll get to walk through those doors again,” said Peterson, an 82-year-old retired mechanic.

A decade ago, the old Hockessin Colored School #107 had been saved from a sheriff’s sale and razing. But last month, Congress voted to have it become one the National Park Service’s historic sites for its role in the momentous 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that desegregated schools in America.

The school was the centerpiece of a 1952 Delaware court case known as Bulah v. Gebhart, which would be combined with four other cases to become the Brown v. Board of Education case. Wilmington’s Howard High School of Technology, formerly Howard High School, was also part of the case and will be a historic park service site.

While contractors worked inside the gutted brick building, Peterson was on hand to join dozens of students, educators, and politicians at the school to celebrate Brown v. Board of Education Day and another celebration for Shirley Bulah.