A school building once used to segregate Black students will soon play a new role in educating all students in the areas of diversity, inclusion, and social equity.

The northern Delaware schoolhouse was known as Hockessin School 107C or the Hockessin Colored School in 1950, when Shirley Bulah would walk two miles to classes. As she walked, buses carrying white students who lived nearby would pass along the road. Her parents petitioned the state for similar transportation for their daughter but were rejected.

Shirley’s mother, Sarah Bulah, convinced Wilmington lawyer Louis Redding to sue the state. That case was eventually combined with others in Virginia, South Carolina, and Kansas to become the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation was unconstitutional in 1954.

“This 107 is very important to us,” said James “Sonny” Knott, who attended the school from 1937 to 1944. “I tell people when you talk about the 107, don’t you forget that ‘C.’ That 107C. I think the ‘C’ is the most important part of the school, because that was what we had to deal with.”

Knott recalled the conditions for students with six grades combined into a single classroom.

“We never got new books,” he said. The teacher would ask someone to read page three and four of a book, but sometimes that wasn’t possible. “I read three, I turned to four, and it wasn’t there because you see, we never got the new books. The new books went up on the hill to the white school.”