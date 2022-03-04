No decision in N.J. school desegregation case

On Thursday, attorneys in a New Jersey school desegregation lawsuit wrapped up oral arguments, in a case that has been years in the making.

But the public will have to wait to hear a final ruling on the matter, as the presiding Judge Robert Lougy announced he would not provide an oral decision at the end of the hearing.

It’s likely that Lougy may provide a written opinion at a later date, given the magnitude of the case.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, which include the Latino Action Network and the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, argued that the state has not done enough to adequately integrate public schools.

They used available statewide data showing that between 2015 to 2016 and 2019 to 2020, 47% of Black and Latino students attended schools that were 90% non-white. And 64% of Black and Latino students attended schools that were 75% non-white.

Conversely, 30% of white students attended schools that were more than 80% white. And 40% of white students attended schools that were more than 75% white.

“If we do not acknowledge, but instead continue to hide from and ignore this problem, there is one thing that we know for absolute sure from history, that problem will persist,” said Lawrence Lustberg, the plaintiffs’ attorney.