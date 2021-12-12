Owner of Wilmington’s only LGBTQ club overwhelmed by support following fire

Don Bischoff worked until late into the night with some employees putting up holiday decorations at the Crimson Moon Tavern on Saturday, November 28. As the owner of Wilmington’s only LBGTQ bar and club, Bischoff was looking forward to a successful holiday season hosting weekend drag shows and giving people a place to be themselves.

“It is a staple, a very big staple in the community because, like I said, there’s nowhere else to go,” Bischoff said. “It is a home. It’s more like a community, more like a family than a community.”

But the day after decorating, a fire broke out in the club’s second floor, causing extensive damage to the area that plays host to the club’s weekend drag shows. The first-floor bar area and basement also suffered water damage as firefighters put out the fire.