When Wilmington City Council upheld the residency law for city government employees last week, council president Trippi Congo said it was “100% due to the public’’ that descended en masse on council chambers to support the rule and denounce Mayor Mike Purzycki’s nearly two-year quest to end it.

Now Purzycki has a new name for the citizen advocates that persuaded some council members to change their votes with the threat of targeting them in the 2024 elections.

The mayor calls it “mob rule.”

In a 1,500-plus word written statement that at times sounded like a diatribe — an uncharacteristic posture for the 78-year-old attorney who normally presents a dignified bearing — the mayor said he would not issue a veto but would let the measure become law without his signature.

A similar law requiring municipal workers to live in Wilmington for five years has been on the books since the late 1990s. But in October the mayor triggered outrage and puzzlement among Congo and other council members when he declared that the city was no longer enforcing the law because it was no longer in effect, even though the city’s lawmaking body had not exercised their power to rescind it.

The new law does have one significant change. The old law gave new hires six months to move into Wilmington, but now they have one year to do so.

In addition, the law creates a residency assistance fund to help new employees with security deposits, down payments, signing bonuses, and relocation fees. The amount of the fund will be decided during the city’s annual budget process next year.

Purzycki would not agree to an interview, in keeping with his public stance on the issue since he upped the ante in October. But in his statement, he excoriated council members and the dozens of residents, some of them boisterous, who packed City Council chambers on three occasions to support the residency rule and oppose his proposal to expand residency to include all of New Castle County.

Calling those competing proposals “the battle lines,’’ Purzycki said his council foes on the issue “summoned members of the community’’ to chambers.

“They appealed to a lingering fear that county residents would displace city residents for city jobs,’’ the mayor’s statement said. “Sadly, some speakers injected the issue of race into this discussion, arguing that Black employees would be disadvantaged. Nowhere during the mob-controlled meetings was there recognition of the increased marketing and outreach efforts by the city’s Human Resources Department to recruit city residents for local government jobs. Also conveniently omitted during hours of discussion was the fact that Wilmington’s hiring process has, and always will, give preference to applicants who live in the city.”

Administration officials could have addressed council members and made such points during the meetings to counter some of the arguments, but did not do so. The mayor had argued in his October news release that the city has been unable to hire cops and fill other key positions, such as city lawyers and traffic engineers, because of the residency rule.

And now that the bill has been enshrined once again in city law, the mayor says the discussions on the floor were unfair to his side.

“Opponents argued, with crowd-pleasing indignation, that there was no need to leave the city to fill vacant positions because Wilmington already had the talent,’’ Purzycki said. “And while I agree that Wilmington residents have plenty of talent, we are still left with crucial, unfilled positions, some requiring a specialized set of skills and years of experience.

“The legislative process that unfolded was an embarrassment to this government. There was never a sober debate about the merits of retaining residency. It was just grandstanding, catcalling, badgering, and political bullying. … The intimidating and uncontrolled mob that was encouraged to show up at the committee meeting and Council meetings literally scared members of Council into changing their votes.”

In the end, eight of 13 council members voted to uphold the residency rule. One voted no, three abstained, and one was absent.