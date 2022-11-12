Some New Jersey veterans say the state should ‘do a whole lot better’ by them

New Jersey is home to more than 325,000 veterans, including Robert McNulty, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Through his work with organizations like the Vietnam Veterans of America New Jersey State Council, McNulty fights for better access to services for veterans, who face alarming rates of suicide and behavioral health conditions like PTSD.

This week, as the New Jersey Senate Military and Veterans Committee convened to discuss mental health and suicide prevention services, McNulty said there’s still much work to be done to ensure veterans suffering from these issues are made whole.

“I feel [the Legislature] could do a whole lot better,” McNulty said. “Part of the problem is they submit a bill that requires funding and it doesn’t have any funding associated with it.”