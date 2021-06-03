‘A beautiful building’: HUD grants Camden $35M to overhaul public housing complex

The federal investment in Camden comes after a Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant awarded in 2018 that united public housing residents and local partners to create a comprehensive “transformation plan” for the neighborhood.

The low-rise Ablett Village, with what Menendez described as four out of 10 residents living below the poverty line, was erected in 1943.

“This was built for soldiers after World War II,” said resident Maria Gonzalez. “Now, we’re going to make this for people who really need it.”

Speakers introduced by interim Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen reflected on their own childhoods as they spoke of the plans.

“As a poor kid,” said Fudge, “we didn’t have a lot, but I always knew I could go home and be safe … I am so very proud to be here with you on this proud day. The next time I come back, I’m going to see a community that none of you probably can even imagine.”

Camden County Commissioner and city resident Al Dyer spoke of moving often as a child, living at one time in Ablett Village until his family was displaced, and at one point sleeping in a park.

“I’ve been through all that,” he said. “So for this community to get $35 million to rebuild this development, that’s huge to me.”

Mary Cortes, president of the Cramer Hill Residents Association — who collaborated on the grant along with the mayor’s office, the housing authority, and HUD representatives — said winning the funding was no easy feat.

“It took three tries over 2 1/2 years” before a grant to replace Ablett was approved, said Cortes.

She estimated the process of finishing the new complex will take five years, with a first step of building new housing for current Ablett residents in Cramer Hill and moving them in, then razing the current structures, erecting the new development, and offering current residents housing there.

Cortes was concerned the brand-new complex might not be made available to current Ablett residents.

“We were just hoping that it was for these people and not for outsiders,” she said.