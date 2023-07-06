Amtrak service from Philly to New York resumes after temporary suspension; NJ Transit also resumes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.



This story has been updated to reflect current service reports

Amtrak service from Philadelphia to New York has resumed after being suspended temporarily Thursday morning due to overhead power issues.

The power issues occurred at the Metropark station in Iselin, New Jersey.

“As of 9:50 am ET, overhead power has been restored. Services traveling north of Philadelphia (PHL) have resumed. Residual delays will occur due to heavy rail congestion and speed restrictions. Updates to follow as more information becomes available,” Amtrak tweeted.

Amtrak riders looking for information if their trip was impacted can call 1-800-USA-RAIL. Amtrak says change and cancelation fees will be waived.

New Jersey Transit was also affected by the overhead power issues. However, service was restored around the same time.

“NEC service has resumed in both directions between Trenton and Metropark due to Amtrak overhead wire issues with train #3836, 10:15 AM Trenton & train #3835, 10:33 AM, PSNY. NJT rail tickets & passes are being cross honored by NJT bus, private carriers and PATH at NPS and PSNY,” Amtrak tweeted.