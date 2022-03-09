Gov. Wolf calls for federal gas tax ‘holiday’ as prices soar
Governor Tom Wolf joined the governors of five other states Tuesday announcing support for a so-called federal gas tax holiday as sanctions on Russian oil drive up prices.
Wolf has signed on to a letter sent to congressional leaders along with the governors of Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, and Minnesota.
“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans,” the governors wrote. “We support federal legislation to address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year.”
The price at the pump could soon jump even more following Tuesday’s move by President Joe Biden to a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas, which accounts for less than 10% of foreign imports.
The American Automobile Association puts the current US average gas rate at around $4.17. That beats the previous historic record set in 2008.
Wolf and the other governors say the tax break would help drivers now facing soaring gas costs. “It saves Americans at the pump by suspending the federal gas tax for the rest of the year,” they said. “Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent, and more.”
The measure would allow The U.S. Treasury to provide funds to support infrastructure that would have been financed by gas taxes. They also point to $118 billion in funds supplied to the federal Highway Trust Fund from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Biden signed into law in November.
