Gov. Wolf calls for federal gas tax ‘holiday’ as prices soar

Governor Tom Wolf joined the governors of five other states Tuesday announcing support for a so-called federal gas tax holiday as sanctions on Russian oil drive up prices.

Wolf has signed on to a letter sent to congressional leaders along with the governors of Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

“At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans,” the governors wrote. “We support federal legislation to address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year.”

The price at the pump could soon jump even more following Tuesday’s move by President Joe Biden to a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas, which accounts for less than 10% of foreign imports.