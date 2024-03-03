Pa. State Police investigate deadly crash on I-95 near Bridesburg

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

I-95 was shut down in both directions after a gruesome crash near the Bridesburg section of the city.

Sources tell Action news that at least two people have died in the crash that happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

I-95 northbound was shutdown from Castor Avenue to Cottman Avenue. The northbound lanes reopened just before 11 a.m.

I-95 southbound was closed from Cottman Avenue to the Betsy Ross Bridge. Those lanes reopened just after 11 a.m.

At least four vehicles were involved in the accident. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.