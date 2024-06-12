SEPTA’s historic trolleys to return to Girard Avenue

Beginning June 16, the restored 1947 trolleys will once again provide service from Port Richmond to West Philadelphia along Route 15 on Girard Avenue.

    June 12, 2024
SEPTA trolley

SEPTA's historic Girard Avenue trolleys are finally coming back on the tracks this weekend. (6abc)

SEPTA’s historic Girard Avenue trolleys are finally coming back on the tracks this weekend.

The restored 1947 trolleys, which provide service from Port Richmond to West Philadelphia along Route 15 on Girard Avenue, will be moving again starting June 16.

SEPTA took them off the tracks in 2020 for repairs.

“Over the last four years, SEPTA’s dedicated workforce has meticulously taken apart and rebuilt the trolleys piece by piece,” said the transit agency in a statement.

SEPTA will hold a press event on Wednesday morning to celebrate the return of the iconic trolleys.

