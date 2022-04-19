President Joe Biden will turn this year’s University of Delaware graduation ceremony into a personal homecoming.

UD President Dennis Assanis announced Tuesday that Biden will deliver the commencement address at the May 28 ceremony at the university’s football stadium.

“The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a commencement address at UD,” Assanis said in a statement.

Biden has plenty of experience speaking to UD grads. He delivered commencement addresses as a U.S. senator in 1978, 1987, and 2004, when he received an honorary doctor of laws degree. While serving as vice president, he spoke to students graduating in 2014.