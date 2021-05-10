Singing in a school choir is a rite of passage for many of us. But after over a year of virtual learning, it’s an experience lots of students are missing out on.

More than 100 fourth, fifth, and sixth graders are filling that void through Project Music, run in part by music education students at the University of Delaware.

Over the past 10 weeks, more than 100 young students have developed their skills in online workshops, from musical theater and digital music to songwriting and even dance lessons.

“While Project Music has existed for many years, we knew that we needed to offer something different this year to respond to the current needs of online teaching and learning,” said Amy Peirsol, Project Music faculty adviser.

The traditional in-person lessons offered in years past switched to online workshops this year. For students like Catherine, who’s learning in the musical theater workshop, the classes provide a creative outlet, and chances to connect with other students and explore another facet of education through the arts.

“I really like that everyone’s really included. You get to do all these different things every day,” she said. “I’ve also learned to be dramatic when I act and, like, just have fun.”