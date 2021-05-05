University of Delaware to require student vaccinations
All University of Delaware students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall. UD President Dennis Assanis made the announcement in a letter sent to the university community Wednesday morning.
“The University of Delaware continues to progress through the spring semester with a renewed sense of optimism for brighter days ahead,” Assanis wrote. He added that having all students vaccinated will “continue protecting the health and safety of our community while transitioning to more normal academic operations and campus life.”
Students with medical or religious reasons for not taking the vaccine may be granted an exemption if they can provide proper documentation of their excuse.
The move is in line with the American College Health Association recommendations and follows requirements already in place at other schools in the region, including Delaware State University in Dover.
The vaccine mandate does not currently include UD’s faculty or staff. School officials say students are at elevated risk compared to others on campus because of “the close living arrangements and study and social behaviors of most college students.” The school also requires students to be immunized against things like measles, mumps, and tuberculosis, but not for most campus workers.
The Newark campus will host in-person graduation ceremonies. Instead of one massive ceremony at Delaware Stadium, multiple smaller events will be held for this year’s graduates on May 28 and 29. A graduation ceremony for last year’s seniors, who did not attend an in-person graduation, will be held on May 30.
