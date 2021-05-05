University of Delaware to require student vaccinations

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

All University of Delaware students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall. UD President Dennis Assanis made the announcement in a letter sent to the university community Wednesday morning.

“The University of Delaware continues to progress through the spring semester with a renewed sense of optimism for brighter days ahead,” Assanis wrote. He added that having all students vaccinated will “continue protecting the health and safety of our community while transitioning to more normal academic operations and campus life.”

Students with medical or religious reasons for not taking the vaccine may be granted an exemption if they can provide proper documentation of their excuse.