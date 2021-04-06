Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Delaware State University officials told students during a virtual event Tuesday that they want all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated by the fall.

The historically Black university isn’t mandating students get the COVID-19 shot, but only those who have been vaccinated by the fall will be able to return for in-person learning. Those who have not been vaccinated can continue with the current hybrid learning system.

On Wednesday, the Dover university will hold its first vaccine clinic on campus for 400 students. A second vaccination event will be announced at a later date.

University officials say those who cannot get vaccinated on campus should find another way to get the shot before returning to school in the fall.

Since January 2021, more than 120,000 cases have been linked to colleges and universities in the United States — a 30% increase since the end of 2020, according to the New York Times. More than 535,000 cases have been linked to colleges and universities since the beginning of the pandemic.

DSU officials encouraged students to protect themselves and others and took the time to explain the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.