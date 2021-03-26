Rutgers will require COVID-19 vaccinations in the fall — the first major university to do so

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Rutgers University has taken the significant step of requiring all its students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus when they return to campus in the fall.

With a few exceptions, students will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Rutgers is thought to be the first large university — and possibly the first higher education institution, period — to require a vaccine.

Executive Vice President Antonio Calcado said the decision was made because of a belief that “the safety of the Rutgers community is a shared responsibility.”

Administrators said the move was made possible by President Joe Biden’s assurances that enough vaccines will be available for everyone in the country by the end of May.

Students who have religious objections to the vaccine or who have a medical reason to avoid it can request an exemption from the school, and students who are in completely online programs at Rutgers are also not required to be vaccinated.