Pennsylvania officials announced 4,255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,049,655. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state recorded 37 new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of total fatalities to 25,237. 5,702,677 vaccinations have been administered, according to the state’s most recent data; that means 35.2% of the state’s eligible population has received a first dose. 2,037,055 people have been fully vaccinated.

All Philadelphia residents 16+ eligible for vaccination April 19

An increase in vaccine locations and supply means “we are moving much more quickly than we were before,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday. That’s good news for waiting Philadelphians: starting April 19, all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

As of April 5, sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial workers, utility workers and postal delivery workers are eligible. Starting Monday, April 12, the rest of the city’s Phase 1C — including a number of essential workers who cannot work remotely — will be eligible as well. On April 19, all residents in the city will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new schedule puts Philadelphia on track with the rest of the state, as well as New Jersey. As of April 6, Delaware has already expanded eligibility to all residents 16 and older.