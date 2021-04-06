Pa. coronavirus update: All Philadelphians 16+ will be eligible for vaccine April 19
Pennsylvania officials announced 4,255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,049,655. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state recorded 37 new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the number of total fatalities to 25,237. 5,702,677 vaccinations have been administered, according to the state’s most recent data; that means 35.2% of the state’s eligible population has received a first dose. 2,037,055 people have been fully vaccinated.
All Philadelphia residents 16+ eligible for vaccination April 19
An increase in vaccine locations and supply means “we are moving much more quickly than we were before,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday. That’s good news for waiting Philadelphians: starting April 19, all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.
As of April 5, sanitation workers, maintenance and janitorial workers, utility workers and postal delivery workers are eligible. Starting Monday, April 12, the rest of the city’s Phase 1C — including a number of essential workers who cannot work remotely — will be eligible as well. On April 19, all residents in the city will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new schedule puts Philadelphia on track with the rest of the state, as well as New Jersey. As of April 6, Delaware has already expanded eligibility to all residents 16 and older.
As vaccination rates rise, Pa. COVID-19 testing still ongoing
Pennsylvania opened up eligibility this week to all residents in Phase 1B, part of an accelerated schedule that will make all Pennsylvanians over 16 eligible for the vaccine by mid-April. But as COVID-19 community transmission rates begin to rise again, officials cautioned residents Tuesday to stay careful as testing efforts ramp up in the state.
“At the beginning of this pandemic, testing was a huge push for us,” said Lindsey Mauldin, a senior advisor with the Pa. Department of Health. “I think at this point, folks are starting to think testing isn’t as important…we continue to encourage folks who have symptoms to go out and get tested, so we can follow where the virus is and understand where it might happen again.”
Since September, the state has been providing pop-up COVID-19 testing through an initiative with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI). The work with the private vendor was funded by a federal epidemiology and laboratory capacity (ELC) enhancing detection grant. Initially, testing targeted Pennsylvania counties with the highest positivity rates; pop-up testing then continued on a rotating basis throughout 61 counties, testing a total of 41,250 residents. That partnership will continue to offer pop-up testing, Mauldin said.
Testing has also become more widely available in recent months, due in part to new FDA emergency use authorizations for over-the-counter tests, as well as various testing initiatives in colleges, universities, and even K-12 schools. And pharmacies and urgent care centers like CVS, Walgreens, and Vybe have offered testing throughout the pandemic as well, although several have pivoted to solely offering vaccination in recent months.
Meanwhile, vaccine distribution continues. The five-county southeast region, which has gotten fewer vaccines per capita than the rest of the state, will receive 84,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose this week, a greater share than other counties. Officials say that will help to alleviate the disparity.
