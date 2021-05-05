Philadelphia Orchestra to welcome audiences back to the Kimmel next season

The Philadelphia Orchestra is planning to once again invite people into Verizon Hall for concerts next season, while also maintaining a program of online concerts.

Starting with a season-opening gala on Oct. 5, featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma, the orchestra planned a full subscription season, which will be performed for audiences at half the capacity of the room — about 950 people — while enforcing a face mask mandate and eliminating intermission to keep people physically distanced.

The stage will be extended and the number of musicians reduced, to allow the performers to distance themselves from each other.

President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky said the orchestra will be able to comply with whatever public health guidelines allow at the time.

“We’re ready to pivot on a dime,” he said. “If health and safety protocols change and we can welcome more people, we will do so.”

Alongside the in-person concerts, the upcoming season continues a robust schedule of digital-only content. After a year of only creating virtual concerts, the orchestra has learned that online material allows it more latitude to be experimental with its programming.