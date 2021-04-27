The Woodmere Museum’s stone Victorian mansion has been a landmark in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood for 80 years, but few know what lies behind it. The museum is on a 6-acre estate whose back half slopes down toward the Morris Arboretum. Until relatively recently, that rear acreage has been largely ignored.

“I’ve been living here in the area for 30 years, and I come up here to the museum a bunch of times, but I’ve never walked back here,” said Anna Herman, a neighbor who teaches urban agriculture in the Philadelphia School District. “I didn’t realize there was a whole property.”

Herman volunteered on a recent weekend to repair and revitalize the rear acreage by helping to build a land art project called “La Cresta.” Two large, elongated mounds curve around each other, almost like a yin and yang pairing. At their tallest points, they are about six feet high, bisected by a walking path about 50 feet long.

These are hugels: mounds built from layers of felled tree trunks and branches, topped with smaller branches and soil. Plants are grown on top of the mounds. As their interior decomposes over time, it feeds the roots. The slope of the mounds keeps water from flooding those roots, and the composting process generates a slight amount of natural heat, extending the growing season in late fall. After several years, the mounds will break down and flatten.