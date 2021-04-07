A remake of the classic Greek drama set within the Chicano street gang culture of modern Los Angeles, the play involved a cast of six actors, more than the small company had attempted before. Avilés hired muralist Cesar Viveros to create a large, multi-panel mural for the production.

After a week of previews, the play’s opening night fell on March 13, 2020, the same day that Pennsylvania declared a pandemic shutdown and forced all theaters to close.

“The closing of ‘Oedipus’ really hit us hard as a small theater company. What’s good is that we’re a small theater company, right? So we’re able to get back on our feet a little bit easier,” said Avilés. “We have been trying to be more cautious with the little we have in terms of money. We’ve been trying to raise funds this whole time. Our main goal right now is to remount ‘Oedipus.’”

Avilés is considering packaging the production as a traveling play, able to drop into neighborhoods in South Philadelphia and North Philadelphia. Rather than asking his audiences to come downtown to see “Oedipus,” the play would come to them in their own neighborhoods.

Avilés has a lot to juggle. While re-imagining “Oedipus” for a post-pandemic return of theater, and shepherding Espinoza’s script for “Solly Dreams in Spanish” for the stage, he is starting a playwright search for the next round of the Fabrica play development program. All this while working as director of educational outreach at the Arden Theater and directing student productions at area colleges.

Avilés started Teatro del Sol in the 1990s as a young actor who had a hard time breaking into the Philadelphia theater scene. With not enough work on stage, he turned to arts administration.

“Me, as a young artist of color in the city, being [of] Latino-Puerto Rican background — it felt like I was the only one in the city at the time,” he said. “And, truth be told, I might be right about that.”

Although Philadelphia had a sizable Latino population, Avilés said there was not a lot of theater being produced that reflected that population. He started self-producing plays that centered on Latino culture, and learned he had to bring both cast members and audiences up to speed.

“I was literally pulling people off the street to be actors, because I couldn’t find actors who were trained in the city who are Latino, who would speak Spanish,” said Avilés. “It was really hard to get an audience. Our community was not used to having theater marketed to them.”

The strain of running a theater company got the better of Avilés; he stepped away for a few years until 2018 when he merged with another bilingual theater company, La Fabrica. The combined company launched as Teatro del Sol; the name Fabrica is used for the company’s new play development program.

Espinoza is still writing her play “Solly Dreams in Spanish.” Set in an unnamed South American country (Espinoza’s family has a Venezuelan background), the play is about a maternal line — grandmother, mother, and daughter. It is written in both English and Spanish, involving magical dreaming set against a violent popular uprising.

“There’s a lot of magic in the play, and I’m still fine-tuning the rules of that magic,” said Espinoza.