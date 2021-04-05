“Many of our students are in programs that are based around behavior management, putting them in a way that society would expect them to react or participate,” said Robinson. “But in this environment, they are absolutely the normal. They are absolutely and fully comfortable. There is really no wrong answer. If we’re playing a game like the floor is lava, there’s no wrong way to express that. You’re just doing it.”

Moving the classes online has brought in a wider range of students. Robinson said some log in from Canada and Washington state. It may also be better for some of the students. People with autism may feel anxiety about being in a semi-public space, even if surrounded by their peers. Some students have engaged better by being surrounded by the familiarity of their own home, a space over which they are in control.

Zach Inkeles, 33, is interested in puppetry and had been working with the autism performance project CivilRites/CivilRights to write and design a public performance for his handmade parakeet puppet, Pavo, but the pandemic suddenly canceled that. Inkeles then signed up with the adult playwriting class at Theatre Horizon.

So far, he has taken two six-week sessions, during which he wrote “A Midsummer Night’s Awakening,” an environmentalist take on Shakespeare’s classic fantasy written for both live actors and puppets.

“I want to expand my storytelling, and more and more writing and telling a story for children’s literature and puppet shows,” he said.

Inkeles said he prefers the classes to be online. Being in a room full of people would be too distracting.

“I can listen and do my own stuff during class,” he said. “If I need to talk, I can unmute and talk to someone if I need to.”

Inkeles said he does not interact with the other students outside of class. Robinson said that’s an important part of the class that cannot be replicated online.

“Our lobby would be full of parents who were waiting, and students could have that time when class was over. It didn’t just disappear like a Zoom link,” said Robinson. “You had a chance to still socialize, to exchange numbers, to make friends where families could engage together and kind of build relationships.”

Robinson is coordinating online events outside of classes, like talent shows and a theater production written by the adult students and acted by the young students. She hopes these extracurricular events will in some way make up for the lost socializing opportunities.