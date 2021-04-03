In October, I was out on a date with my partner in Rittenhouse Square. We were walking until we heard the warm sound of a trumpet. Soon enough, drums, a saxophone, and even a sousaphone — we had stumbled across one of Philadelphia’s hidden gems: Snacktime.

A 10-man brass band that performs across Philadelphia, Snacktime performs covers of hit pop songs, timeless classics and their own original works. After spending close to one year in isolation and coping with the events of a tumultuous presidential election, it was magical to hear live music again.

The audience was dancing; people walking by stopped to listen; patrons at the premiere restaurants nearby smiled. My partner and I stopped to enjoy the unexpected alfresco performance.

“We’re all going through the same thing together. That’s one of the main reasons why we love to do what we do, is because of the people, because of that human interaction,” saxophonist Ben Stocker said in a recent interview.

Months later, I was deeply saddened when I heard Rittenhouse businesses and residents were organizing to stop Snacktime from playing in the park.

According to the band’s lawyer, the coalition that opposes the band includes Friends of Rittenhouse, Center City Residents Association and representatives from some of the surrounding restaurants such as Parc. After the group reached out to the local police precinct, Philadelphia Police 9th District Community Relations Officer, Jesse O’Shea, pressured SnackTime to stop playing music earlier than they are allowed to play under City Code, according to the lawyer.

Ninth District officers have issued a warning to SnackTime and elaborated that they may issue individual $300 fines to band members under the guise of “sidewalk violations,” according to the band.