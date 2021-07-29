Cars are going to be a whole thing: Is anything in Philly really ever safe from car culture? In an ideal world, all cars will be removed from the street the day of your block party. This allows you to take over the streets, pop up tents on level ground, and let hopscotch and baby pools fill the lanes. This may not be the case depending on you and your neighbors — and that’s OK. You can ask people to move their cars, and you should. But the reality is that a 100% car-free street may not happen. Neighbors may resist, people that don’t live on the block may park there without even realizing what is going on. Just do what you can, with the space you have.

Make sure to mention clearing cars from the street early on in the process, as you are collecting signatures. People’s reactions will give you a sense of what may actually happen and can help guide how you lay out the event. The day before the block party, flyer all the cars on the street, letting them know the party is happening and all cars should be removed by the party start time the next day. I recommend doing three rounds of the flyers if cars tend to move on and off your block throughout the day. Then the day of the block party, close off the street first thing in the morning. That way, cars that are on the block can move, but new cars can’t come in before tents, etc. come up. Don’t use a car to block the street, in case there is an emergency and an ambulance or police car needs to get down the street fast.

Remind people often: Once you have a date confirmed, flyer the block immediately to give people as much lead time as possible. Mention it every time you see a neighbor, and flyer again the week before to remind them. Also, let surrounding blocks that may park on your street know that the event is happening, and let any local businesses know, too, in case they need to reschedule deliveries, etc., due to the street closures.

Have activities, whatever they may be: While professional DJs and bounce houses are awesome, they can also be expensive. Maybe you live on a block where you can fundraise for something big at the party, or a generous neighbor can provide something extra special. But most block parties just need some music, sidewalk chalk, and maybe a deck of cards. Consider a water feature like a baby pool, or set up a sprinkler. Our block turned on a garden hose and we had a blast, and we’re also a big fan of YouTube karaoke, where we connect someone’s phone to a Bluetooth speaker and sing our hearts out to each other. Anything that is a conversation starter and makes it less awkward for neighbors to connect is great.

Congratulations, you are officially certified in Block Party 101. We hope these tips help you successfully co-host an awesome event for you and your neighbors.

Jen Devor is a proud block captain in Point Breeze, where she has helped plan her block party since 2010. Come by one summer, she’ll make you a plate.