It’s officially sprayground season in Philly

“As a parent of young kids, I can appreciate this sprayground because I don’t have to worry about how well they can swim. I can know that they’re safe. They can get good, clean, fun play right here in our own backyard,” said Jacobs, who is also a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Streets Department.

The spraygrounds, several of which were built as part of Mayor Jim Kenney’s Rebuild initiative, will be on seven days a week now through Labor Day — depending on the weather.

Philadelphia’s public pools are expected to open by the end of June, though the city is still looking to hire lifeguards and maintenance workers to staff its 76 pools.