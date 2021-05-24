Philly’s Dell Music Center reopens for the summer season

“The moment we have all longed for is finally here, another step towards life being normal, a chance to gather with family and friends in a safe, outdoor, spacious area,” Slawson said in a press release.

Starting Monday, June 7, the Dell will be available to rent out for events. The amphitheater has a capacity of 5,200 and is now booking graduations and corporate and institutional events.

The Dell’s 2021 Essence of Entertainment concert series will kick off its abbreviated season starting Aug. 5, with a full lineup forthcoming. Performances will be held each Thursday that month.