Philly’s Dell Music Center reopens for the summer season
The Dell Music Center is reopening for the summer 2021 season, city officials announced Monday.
Nestled in East Fairmount Park, the Dell Music Center hosts concerts, community events, and commencements.
The open-air amphitheater managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation traditionally operates from June through October. But this year, the former Robin Hood Dell East will operate on a modified summer schedule due to COVID-19.
Dell Music Center General Manager Susan Slawson said the venue is thrilled to welcome residents back.
“The moment we have all longed for is finally here, another step towards life being normal, a chance to gather with family and friends in a safe, outdoor, spacious area,” Slawson said in a press release.
Starting Monday, June 7, the Dell will be available to rent out for events. The amphitheater has a capacity of 5,200 and is now booking graduations and corporate and institutional events.
The Dell’s 2021 Essence of Entertainment concert series will kick off its abbreviated season starting Aug. 5, with a full lineup forthcoming. Performances will be held each Thursday that month.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!