An agricultural chemicals company, with a 600-person headquarters, will bring back all employees in three phases.

A 50-person law firm is reshuffling office space to accommodate a mix of in-person and remote work.

A five-person boutique accounting firm may never bring its employees back to the office.

With vaccines widely available, and both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia lifting restrictions in the coming weeks, businesses in the region are planning how – and whether – to bring back teleworking office employees.

A look at three employers’ plans shows three different models of office work post-pandemic.

In the gleaming FMC Tower, on the west bank of the Schuylkill River, essential employees have been coming into the office since September. On a recent visit, COVID-19 prevention messaging played on TV screens and plexiglass dividers rose from cubicle walls. But there were few people to protect.

FMC, which manufactures insecticides and other crop protection products, occupies floors 18-26 of the skyscraper. The company had been allowing workers to come in on a voluntary basis, but that soon will change. On June 14, senior leadership, their direct reports, and some human resource managers will return, bringing the headcount up to about 190. If all goes as planned, another wave will return two weeks after that, with all 600 employees back in the office on July 12.

“What we miss tremendously, and what we want to get back, is the interpersonal interactions, the collaboration, the chance meetings in a hallway, the talk over the coffee pot,” said Ken Gedaka, vice president of Communications and Public Affairs.

Even with this orchestrated full return, some work-from-home is here to stay.

FMC is allowing its employees to apply to a flex program, which would let them work outside the office two days a week. Those with health or family concerns can request additional accommodations.

In a conference room, ten people sat spaced out at a long table. On one wall, a big screen showed employees in Brazil, Singapore, Illinois, and Philadelphia via Microsoft Teams.

Pre-COVID, that meeting would have been a business trip, or a conference call, said Gedaka, but video-conferencing is likely to stick around once masks are off.

“That’s going to help us connect the world a little more closely,” he said.