Frankie Beverly, Philly music legend, says farewell in final hometown concert
The Philly-native singer is retiring after 50 years. He said goodbye to fans at the Dell Music Center earlier this month, where $25,000 was donated to local students.
After more than 50 years of performances and shows, legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly performed his final concert in his hometown of Philadelphia.
Beverly closed out his “Farewell Tour” at the Dell Music Center in North Philly. The outdoor venue holds a special meaning, as Beverly has repeatedly performed there for decades, entertaining generations of Philadelphians. Beverly partnered with The Black Promoters Collective, a group of Black promoters based out of his hometown. The tour kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia and featured special guest The Whispers.
Beverly changed the tour to include the title “I Wanna Thank You” to offer fans at the concert both a farewell and appreciation for their support over the years.
The sentiment was mutual, as thousands of fans from as far as Denver and Canada rushed to buy tickets to watch his last live show in his hometown.
“We sold 5,200 tickets, and we have a lawn area that holds about 500. There wasn’t a ticket to be found,” said Susan Slawson, commissioner of the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department, who oversees the Dell Music Center, an iconic outdoor concert venue where Maze performed.
A West Philly native, Slawson grew up listening to Beverly’s music and said once they announced his final show would be held July 6, they had to add an additional show due to overwhelming demand. “As a matter of fact, we ended up having to do a second show on July 4 because it sold out so fast.”
Slawson said the concert was an opportunity to show Beverly how much his hometown fans love him one last time. “I talked to some people, they said he’s our hero. We’re here to pay homage to him. We’re here to celebrate him,” said Slawson.
Thousands of fans dressed in his signature color, all white, and spent most of the night singing, dancing and cheering on the artist who at times would stop to smile and wave at the crowd in gratitude. Fans yelled “I love you Frankie” and “Thank you” during his performances.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was also in attendance with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and teammate Brandon Graham, who not only enjoyed the show but surprised Beverly onstage with inspiring words and a message of appreciation for his years of dedication to the culture and influence on music.
The Philly native is known for creating feel-good music that amplifies the meaning of Black joy. Beverly is more than a musician; in Philly, the City of Brotherly Love, Beverly is unc (short for uncle), he is soul music at it’s finest and he is the culture. Hip-hop writer Nikki Duncan-Smith traveled from New York to watch the show in her hometown.
“Huge fan of Frankie Beverly because I’m from Philadelphia. He’s from Philadelphia. I grew up on him. When I think about family, when I think about fun, when I think about Blackness, he’s so intricate into what Blackness is for me,” said Duncan-Smith.
Duncan-Smith said Beverly has impacted the city, culture and the world with his music and style. “He’s our icon, he’s our patron saint of Philadelphia,” she said as she pointed out other fans who resembled Beverly’s style in the audience. “You see all of these men walking around [here] with the same Frankie Beverly hats on, the beards. So there are little Frankie Beverlys all over the place,” said Duncan-Smith.
Other fans we spoke to shared the same sentiment, and said they came out to show their support and adoration for the man who is known for creating timeless music enjoyed across the world. Beverly was honored when the city renamed the 6000 block of Norwood Street in Germantown as Frankie Beverly Way earlier this summer.
Duncan-Smith said Beverly’s influence is never-ending. “Before there was Beyoncé, there was his ‘Before I Let Go.’” The superstar singer remixed the track, which led to a viral dance and resurgence of the song to mainstream. “Just so many important moments of my life are defined by his music,” said Duncan-Smith.
Beverly is an American singer, musician, songwriter and producer, and performed alongside his soul and funk band Maze, which has sold over 10 million records worldwide. His songs “Happy Feelings,” “We Are One,” “Can’t Get Over You” and “Before I Let Go” have been played on the radio, at concerts, picnics, cookouts and weddings and are a staple at Black gatherings and events.
His show opened with The Whispers and ended with Beverly receiving his flowers. “It’s an honor to tell you face to face, I love you. On behalf of my partners, The Black Promoters Collective, we had the opportunity to tour this man around the world, a Black producing promotion company. As we end this tour in our home city, we want to say thank you to a living legend,” said Walt Reeder Jr., BPC’s senior talent buyer and partner, in front of the crowd.
The Black Promoters Collective also surprised the legend by donating $25,000 to his Frankie Beverly Scholarship Fund. The organization aims to encourage minority students, particularly those aspiring to have music careers through financial support.
