After more than 50 years of performances and shows, legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly performed his final concert in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Beverly closed out his “Farewell Tour” at the Dell Music Center in North Philly. The outdoor venue holds a special meaning, as Beverly has repeatedly performed there for decades, entertaining generations of Philadelphians. Beverly partnered with The Black Promoters Collective, a group of Black promoters based out of his hometown. The tour kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia and featured special guest The Whispers.

Beverly changed the tour to include the title “I Wanna Thank You” to offer fans at the concert both a farewell and appreciation for their support over the years.

The sentiment was mutual, as thousands of fans from as far as Denver and Canada rushed to buy tickets to watch his last live show in his hometown.

“We sold 5,200 tickets, and we have a lawn area that holds about 500. There wasn’t a ticket to be found,” said Susan Slawson, commissioner of the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department, who oversees the Dell Music Center, an iconic outdoor concert venue where Maze performed.

A West Philly native, Slawson grew up listening to Beverly’s music and said once they announced his final show would be held July 6, they had to add an additional show due to overwhelming demand. “As a matter of fact, we ended up having to do a second show on July 4 because it sold out so fast.”

Slawson said the concert was an opportunity to show Beverly how much his hometown fans love him one last time. “I talked to some people, they said he’s our hero. We’re here to pay homage to him. We’re here to celebrate him,” said Slawson.

Thousands of fans dressed in his signature color, all white, and spent most of the night singing, dancing and cheering on the artist who at times would stop to smile and wave at the crowd in gratitude. Fans yelled “I love you Frankie” and “Thank you” during his performances.