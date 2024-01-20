Philadelphia Eagles face an uncertain offseason following their late-season collapse

Brandon Graham surveyed the media horde waiting to dissect the Eagles’ season-ending failure with players who packed up their lockers Wednesday and bellowed at reporters that they were out of luck for a story.

“Y’all ain’t getting nothing,” he said, laughing. “All the bad stuff’s been reported already.”

Oh, Brandon.

After 14 seasons with the Eagles, the veteran defensive end should have known the show was only about to begin.

Fletcher Cox crudely told off a reporter. Jason Kelce steeled his emotions as he waved off questions about retirement plans. Nick Sirianni’s worthiness as a head coach was a hot topic.

It was that kind of goodbye from a team ready to say good riddance to this season in the wake of one of the worst collapses in Philadelphia sports history — and there have been many.

There was no update Wednesday on the fate of Sirianni or any members of his staff after a 10-1 start to a win-or-bust season ended with a 1-6 finish that included a loss to Tampa Bay in an NFC wild-card game.

Most Eagles players were quick to defend Sirianni. The third-year coach did, after all, lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl just 11 months ago. He has three playoff trips in three seasons on his resume.

Except the last seven weeks left an indelible stain from which Sirianni might not recover.

At least that’s the theory from fans on sports-talk radio and even some media and other pundits who believe Sirianni shouldn’t get off the hook.

Cox, the defensive tackle who has yet to decide if he’ll return for a 13th season, manufactured outrage when asked about swirling speculation that Sirianni is on the hot seat.

“Huh? C’mon, man,” Cox said. “He’s the head football coach of this team. C’mon, man. There ain’t even no (expletive) discussion about that.”

Pressed on Sirianni, Cox said, “What’s there to talk about?”

“This man, he’s a winner. He’s a winning head coach,” Cox said. “Did we have some bumps this year? Yeah. But every team, every organization, everybody goes through it. We don’t look at firing a man who obviously has won 10-plus games two years in a row, that took this organization to three playoff appearances three years in a row. Have some respect. Coach, he’s a good leader for this team. He does a really good job. Did we come up short? Yeah. Did things happen this year? Yeah. I don’t discuss firing a man. This man’s got a family. I don’t discuss anything about that.”