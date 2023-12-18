Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers’ win

The Eagles have downgraded QB Jalen Hurts to questionable for Monday night’s game after the quarterback’s sickness worsened overnight, the team announced Sunday. If Hurts isn’t healthy enough to go, Marcus Mariota would get the start.

Hurts, 25, did not practice Saturday. The 2022 Pro Bowler has passed for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Seattle (6-7) has equal uncertainty about its starting quarterback in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Geno Smith, who missed last week with a groin injury, was limited in practice and is also questionable and that could lead to a second straight start for Drew Lock.

