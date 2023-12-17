Eagles’ Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night vs Seahawks because of illness, AP source says

he Eagles have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks and win their final three games.

December 17, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sits with tight end Dallas Goedert, left, on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sits with tight end Dallas Goedert, left, on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night’s game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the injury report hasn’t been released yet, said Hurts will travel separately from the team.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks (6-7) and win their final three games.

