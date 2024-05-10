This one time, with a band question, Phillies fan sparks a ‘Sexy’ slogan

RJ Boyle’s stream of Sunday’s Philadelphia Phillies game lagged about a minute or so behind the live broadcast on ESPN. The delay isn’t usually much of an issue — until the 26-year-old “big time” Phillies fan got a quick call from a family member.

Boyle’s cousin asked, “Is that you on TV.”

“Well it can’t be me, I’m sitting in my living room,” Boyle recalled. “He goes, well, is your Twitter profile @RJBoyle28?‘”

Uh, yeah. Why?

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball commentator Karl Ravech had plucked Boyle’s question off social media thanks to the #AskSNB hashtag and asked it to mic’d up Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh.

“If you had to start a rock band, who would you take from the team and what’s the band name?” Boyle wrote.

Marsh rattled off catcher Garrett Stubbs, slugger Kyle Schwarber and outfielder Cristian Pache as his fellow band members, then as he hustled off the field after making a catch, blurted out the first ridiculous name that popped in his head.

“Stay Loose and Sexy, baby,” Marsh said.

Like that, a Phillies’ catchphrase was born.

And maybe a new favorite player blossomed for Boyle.

“It’s been (Bryce) Harper,” Boyle said, “but right now, I think I need to order a Brandon Marsh jersey.”