After marking 39 years since the MOVE bombing earlier this week, an exhibit at the Paul Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia aims to tell the story before and after the deadly event.

“MOVE: The Old Days” tells the history of the MOVE Organization, including being removed from their home in Powelton Village in 1978 and the imprisonment of the MOVE 9.

The exhibit is a first for the MOVE Activist Archive, utilizing roughly 5% of what has been preserved over the years, including letters damaged during the bombing.

On May 13, 1985, Philadelphia police dropped a bomb on the home of the Black liberation group at 6221 Osage Ave. The fire that followed was left to burn by the fire department. Eleven people, including five children, were killed, and 61 homes were destroyed across two blocks of the predominantly Black neighborhood.