The MOVE bombing in Philadelphia: memory and justice

The 1985 bombing of MOVE in West Philadelphia killed 11 members of the group including five children. The city was trying to evict them from their home on Osage Ave after years of complaints by their neighbors. The bombing led to an out of control fire that destroyed those neighbors’ homes. Fast forward to 2021 and that tragedy and trauma are back in the news. It turns out that bones of several of the young bombing victims were being used in an on-line course and others had been forgotten, sitting in a box in the Medical Examiner’s office. Today on Radio Times, the legacy of the MOVE bombing. Our guests are LAYLA JONES, reporter for WHYY’s Billy Penn, MIKE AFRICA JR., a member of MOVE, who says apologies are not enough and that the government needs to be held accountable, and LINN WASHINGON, who covered MOVE back in the 70’s and 80’s and now is a professor of journalism at Temple University.