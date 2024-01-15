Eagles to take on Bucs in Tampa Bay for Monday Night Football Wild Card game

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Eagles fans have renewed hope on Monday. Gameday is here and the Birds have a blank slate heading into the playoffs as they take on a tough Tampa Bay team.

But it’s also a team they beat early on in the season.

Although the Eagles are a little banged up and missing some key players, like A.J. Brown, they say they’re ready.

Eagles’ wide receiver A.J. Brown is out for Monday night’s game with a knee injury. People are also hoping quarterback Jalen Hurts will be fine for the game after an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

Action News caught up with some fans at Philadelphia International Airport as they head down to Tampa to cheer on the Birds.

“Anything’s better than this right now-except for Buffalo,” said Fred Ferraeo, from Roxvorough. “I think they have everybody exactly where they want them. We got to get the underdog mentality back into it. 23-17 birds.”

“My expectations aren’t too high but I’m really hoping we pull it together after such a strong start to the season,” said Jesse Mcilhenny, from Mt. Airy.

While we all want a win, especially with how the season ended. Let’s hope all these fans are returning home to Philadelphia with a victory. If the Birds do win Monday night, they’ll face the Lions next Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions won in a nail-bitter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. It was their first playoff win in 32 years.

Now, they’re the #3 seed so they will host if the Eagles win.