Made in America will be back on the Parkway this Labor Day weekend

The Made in America festival will return to the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this year. The annual two-day concert over Labor Day weekend was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the 10th anniversary of the concert of top-tier hip-hop, rock, and electronic musicians presented by rapper Jay-Z.

The lineup has not yet been announced, but tickets are already on sale starting today. A two-day pass will cost $100, plus fees.