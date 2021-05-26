Made in America will be back on the Parkway this Labor Day weekend
The Made in America festival will return to the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this year. The annual two-day concert over Labor Day weekend was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be the 10th anniversary of the concert of top-tier hip-hop, rock, and electronic musicians presented by rapper Jay-Z.
The lineup has not yet been announced, but tickets are already on sale starting today. A two-day pass will cost $100, plus fees.
The official charity partner of the event will be the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Normally, about two dozen philanthropic organizations are involved in the event, making up the Cause Village.
“The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations,” said Jay-Z in a statement.
Some of Philadelphia region’s landmark summer concerts are beginning to emerge from the pandemic shutdown, including the Roots Picnic at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park on June 5, as well as the XPoNential Music Festival on the Camden waterfront, and Dover’s Firefly Festival in September.
As a ticketed event, Made in America will erect fencing around a significant portion of the Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Since the inaugural concert in 2012, Made in America has had a $135 million economic impact on the city, according to Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation.
