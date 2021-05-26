Philly kids to color world’s largest drawing, made by a local artist

In this week of Philly world records, an attempt to make the world’s largest cheesesteak received pushback for actually being several hundred sandwiches placed end-to-end, totaling 500 feet.

The world’s largest drawing, however, is contiguous. For real.

Dyymond Whipper-Young composed a 6,510-square-foot drawing, or somewhere between the size of a Wawa and the floor of the Wanamaker building’s Grand Court. She drew it on large pieces of Tyvek assembled on the floor of the Franklin Institute as part of its current exhibition Crayola IDEAworks.

Whipper-Young beat out the previous record-holder, the Italian artist FRA!, whose 6,120-square-foot drawing was sponsored by the electronics company Xiaomi, which makes cell phones and drawing tablets. True to his sponsor, FRA!’s drawing resembles a gigantic doodle.

On the other hand, Whipper-Young drew a fantastic landscape of oceans, plants, a city of tall buildings, a sky with clouds and airplanes, and even a moonscape. All the pieces work together, spatially.

“When you look at all the past people that have broken the record, it’s not composition-based. It was not a lot of measuring involved and perspectives. But this was,” she said. “Since this was a composition, I had to map it and climb up this tall ladder and look at it and make sure everything is correct. That was hard.”